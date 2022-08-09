Man cries bitterly, refuses to return to office after using his boss’ money to bet (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A viral video captures a young man weeping bitterly after he used the cash handed to him by his boss to play bet.

The young man went to a sports betting venue in Ghana and wagered with his employer’s Ghc 250 (about N12k), but he lost it all.

He was seen sitting on a chair and sobbing uncontrollably in a video that was going viral online as a result of the difficult situation he was in.

According to reports, the young man declined to return to the workplace because he did not know what to say to his employer and was likely afraid to speak the truth.

In the background, someone recording him could be heard making fun of the bettor for not making responsible bets.

 

