TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Moment Obi Cubana shut down Mercy Chinwo’s wedding with massive…

Judy Austin stirs backlash over her reaction to Yul Edochie’s…

“Nothing beats a mother’s love” – Mercy Chinwo…

Man receives thunderous slap from his woman as he tries to stop her from walking out after he proposed

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A man has received an unfavorable reaction from his woman after he had gone on bended knee to propose.

In the video making the rounds online, the young man had gone down on one knee in public to propose to his lady but she rejected his proposal.

The woman, probably embarrassed by his public gesture, left him kneeling, but he stood up to stop her from leaving.

READ ALSO

Life abroad is a jungle – Pretty Nigerian lady working in UK…

Some people said they would be cured of disease if they…

But she reacted by giving him a resounding slap that left him totally confused.

She walked out on him after the slap while the guy still stood there in confusion.

Watch the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Thatblackbwoy (@thatblackbwoyy)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

Reacting, redish_oman wrote; Why she no break bottle for him head 😂😂😂😂 Una dey mad 😂

tosin_ismail; who do Nigerian men like this😂😢😢

macheddar19; U don’t know what God has done for u😂

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Moment Obi Cubana shut down Mercy Chinwo’s wedding with massive money rain…

Judy Austin stirs backlash over her reaction to Yul Edochie’s outing with kids…

“Nothing beats a mother’s love” – Mercy Chinwo shares…

Drama as side chic unknowingly enters same taxi with her sugar daddy’s wife…

Annie Idibia breaks silence following reports about husband, Tuface impregnating…

Actress Destiny Etiko splashes millions on new car as birthday gift

“When you no be snake” – Bobrisky stirs massive reactions online after…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Man receives thunderous slap from his woman as he tries to stop her from walking…

Corps member shares romantic video of how her man surprised her after she came…

Emotional moment a mother went down on her knees to thank her daughter’s…

Mother falls to the floor, pretends to be dead to see how her kids will react…

Kind lady renovates old man’s house for free, transforms it to a new home

Man dupes lady N5 million after promising her marriage in Lagos (Details)

Reactions as Eniola Badmus pens down emotional note to Davido (Screenshot)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More