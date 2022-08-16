Man receives thunderous slap from his woman as he tries to stop her from walking out after he proposed

A man has received an unfavorable reaction from his woman after he had gone on bended knee to propose.

In the video making the rounds online, the young man had gone down on one knee in public to propose to his lady but she rejected his proposal.

The woman, probably embarrassed by his public gesture, left him kneeling, but he stood up to stop her from leaving.

But she reacted by giving him a resounding slap that left him totally confused.

She walked out on him after the slap while the guy still stood there in confusion.

Watch the video below:

Reacting, redish_oman wrote; Why she no break bottle for him head 😂😂😂😂 Una dey mad 😂

tosin_ismail; who do Nigerian men like this😂😢😢

macheddar19; U don’t know what God has done for u😂