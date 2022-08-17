“My weakness and strength” – Regina Daniels gushes over her mother and son

Nollywood actress and scripwriter, Regina Daniels, has taken to instagram to share pretty pictures of herself with her mother and son, Munir Nwoko.

She referred them as her weak point and her vitality (strength). The actress was cruising on a luxury boat alongside her mum and son.

Recall that Mrs. Regina Daniels married Ned Nwoko, Nigerian billionaire politician about 4 years ago and their marriage is blessed with two sons, Munir and Khalifa.

The beautiful mum of 2 is known for going on pleasant holidays in the company of her mum, whom she loves very much.

Reacting to the photos the actress shared:

@ashmusy said: “All the slides are beautiful”.

@samoussyramos4 added: “My family, one love”.

@sweetzy1 commented:”Spread love to the world”.