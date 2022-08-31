Netizens react as young lady shares video of herself in hotel room with sugar daddy (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A young Nigerian woman has stirred varied reactions from social media users after she flaunted a man she claimed to be her sugar daddy.

She uploaded a video of herself and the sugar daddie lying on a big bed in a hotel room.

As she sat on the bed and recorded her reflection in the mirror, the man could be seen sleeping down behind her.

The girl stated through her caption that she was creating a TikTok clip and and her older lover was waiting for her to be done before they get down to whatever took them to the suite.

The young girl was seen was shaking her body and vibing to a music that played in the background, while the sugar daddy was seen relaxing.

She wrote: ”POV: Your daddy, ”my own sugar daddy” is waiting for me to finish TikTok”

Watch the video below:

Reacting, @Mikeadesh wrote; Things Dey go on for Nigerian tiktok. Person papa oh😭😭

@susu_adm; Most of the Men under this tweet will be in that same position one day. Stop capping!

@mkjitsu; I know that old man behind her like girlllll get off that phone and get on Meeeeee😂

@_olons; Just from this video, person wey get the papa go don know say na him papa 😂

