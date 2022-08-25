Nick Cannon expecting his 9th and 10th child a month after welcoming his 8th child (Video)

Popular American actor and TV host, Nick Cannon is expecting another child.

The comedian stunned his fabs when he revealed that he and model Brittany Bell are expecting their 10th child. Cannon posted a short video clip, of Bell showing her huge baby belly at his knees as they smile and giggle, on his Instagram.

Nick captioned the brief adorable video:

“Time Stopped and This Happened…”

The comedian, who already has eight kids, is also awaiting the birth of his ninth baby with Abby De La Rosa, which is due in October, and after his other baby mama, Bre Tiesi, delivered the pair’s first child together a month ago.