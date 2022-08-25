Nigerian lady transforms her grandmother to a slay queen (Video)

A Nigerian TikToker, Vivian Alex, recently shared a funny video showing how she transformed her grandmother to a hot babe.
In the viral video, Vivian performed a funny transition TikTok trend with her grandmother.
She made her grandma dress in a short orange jumpsuit and heels with pink sunglasses while she dressed in a big suit, two suits and a pair of blue jeans.
They used the slowed version of “Desperado”. You cannot help but laugh at the funny video.
See comments from the video-sharing community;
@chayilyudylaurence: “Grandma serving us the looks”
@gladc254: “O, what you doing to Granny?”
@jessicaekumspecial: “she win you”
@ewatomiaraky: “Justice for grandma o.”
@monicaleerato: “I was not ready OOOO. This is mad. Your granny is a vibe”
@arek2710: “allow granny to rest na
Watch the video below:
@vivianalex265
Happy New week😊 #desperados #trending #tiktok #fypシ #swagstepchallenge
