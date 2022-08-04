Nkem Owoh ‘Osuofia’ breaks silence on rejecting N10M to support Tinubu

Legendary Nollywood actor, Nkem Owoh, popularly known as Osuofia has finally spoken out following claims about him turning down N10M to endorse the All Progressive Congress, APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Reports went viral on Monday, 1st August, which claimed that the thespian refused to accept the large sum to endorse the candidate.

Nigerians had commended him for it as some praises him as a man of integrity.

However, while this news made rounds, the actor never shared his own side of the story.

Amid the viral reports, SaharaReporters, a popular news agency, reached out to the veteran actor about the claim but he chose not to confirm or deny the claim.

He said: “I don’t want to confirm it, I’m not interested in politics.”