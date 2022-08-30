TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Regina Daniels’ message to Mercy Johnson stirs reactions…

Popular Skit makers, Twinz Love reveal dad who abandoned them as…

Scary moment Nigerian couple saw witch floating outside their…

Pastor blows hot as his son shows up at his shop rocking dreads (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A young man has shared a video on TikTok of his dad’s reaction to seeing him in dreads at his shop in Katangwa, Anambra.

In the video, the young man excitedly greeted his father upon arrival but his dad looked unhappy and cautioned him over his appearance.

Speaking in Igbo language, his father compared him to a mad man and scolded his son for rocking dreads.

READ ALSO

Groom plays video of his bride cheating on him on wedding…

Man storms ab0rtion clinic in tears, begs girlfriend to keep…

Despite the young man’s stance that the haircut was for a shoot, his father reminded him that in the market, they know him as a pastor’s son and that no one cares about his shoot.

He warned that the young man shouldn’t come there again with the haircut. The young lad went on to give more explanation in the comment section of his video.

“My dad only reacted like that because I didn’t wear my cap as he told me to and he likes my hairstyle. I made my hair for a shoot and he knows about It. He just doesn’t like the fact that I came to his shop with it.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Regina Daniels’ message to Mercy Johnson stirs reactions (Screenshot)

Popular Skit makers, Twinz Love reveal dad who abandoned them as babies wants to…

Scary moment Nigerian couple saw witch floating outside their house after…

Korra Obidi’s ex hubby, Justin Dean accidentally captures unclad new lover on IG…

“Stop recording me” — Slay queen begs after stealing man’s passport, gold, and…

Stop making a video of people when they are sad, it’s not nice –…

Man who celebrated being an expectant father online mourns after losing wife and…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Pastor blows hot as his son shows up at his shop rocking dreads (Video)

Man narrates his experience with girlfriend’s father who helped him pick…

#BBNaija: Amaka evicted from Big Brother Naija in shocking twist

Man who celebrated being an expectant father online mourns after losing wife and…

I spent five years writing JAMB – Crayon reveals

Heartwarming moment soldier reunited with his mum after a year of fighting Boko…

Scary moment Nigerian couple saw witch floating outside their house after…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More