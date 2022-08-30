Pastor blows hot as his son shows up at his shop rocking dreads (Video)

A young man has shared a video on TikTok of his dad’s reaction to seeing him in dreads at his shop in Katangwa, Anambra.

In the video, the young man excitedly greeted his father upon arrival but his dad looked unhappy and cautioned him over his appearance.

Speaking in Igbo language, his father compared him to a mad man and scolded his son for rocking dreads.

Despite the young man’s stance that the haircut was for a shoot, his father reminded him that in the market, they know him as a pastor’s son and that no one cares about his shoot.

He warned that the young man shouldn’t come there again with the haircut. The young lad went on to give more explanation in the comment section of his video.

“My dad only reacted like that because I didn’t wear my cap as he told me to and he likes my hairstyle. I made my hair for a shoot and he knows about It. He just doesn’t like the fact that I came to his shop with it.”