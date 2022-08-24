Pastor breaks down on live TV, asks for forgiveness from best friend he accused of sleeping with his wife

A pastor identified as Rev Isaac Appiah has apologised to his best friend for accusing him of having an affair with his wife.

The reverend revealed that it happened five years into his marriage with his wife, Prophetess Gladys Appiah, and they were having challenges in their marriage at the time.

These challenges, he said, were mostly because of misunderstandings that could be solved if not for his pride.

He also accused Gladys of having an affair with his friend, Tony. Over the years, Tony has been as close as a brother and contributed to making him the man he is.

His wife said she was surprised by her husband’s accusations. Mrs Appiah stated that not only was the accusation outrageous, she thought her husband was joking.

However, days turned to weeks, then a month came by, and her husband still held on to the accusations, she noted, adding that living with her husband became a struggle.

He barely talked to her, did not listen when she spoke and failed to provide for their home.

In frustration, Mrs Appiah reached out to Tony who she said was married with kids. She knew Tony could tell her how to handle her husband’s accusations.

Tony laughed off her husband’s claims adding that he thought Mr Appiah was making jokes and told her to ignore it.

She had resolved to leave her husband to his own devices. But their marriage was still deteriorating, and thus the issue was brought to her family.

Mr Appiah said he was later able to have a conversation with Tony and ironed things out. He explained that he apologised profusely to his best friend, adding that he continued to talk to him despite the false accusations levelled against him.

He stated that if the issue was the other way around, he might not have spoken to Tony ever again.

The Pastor said that although he apologised, he felt the need to do so again on TV because he was extremely grateful to his friend.

Mr Appiah, who teared up on the show, said he felt like crying anytime he reminisced about some of the hardships he put his wife through.

The pastor noted that his wife had been one of the most understanding and supportive people in his life.

He advised men who purposely give their wives tough times to desist from it and appreciate them as they are.