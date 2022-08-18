PHCN officials run for their lives while being chased by angry residents in Ajegunle (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A video making the rounds on social media captures the moment some officials of the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) took to their heels to save their lives while being chased by residents.

According to reports, when they went to Ajegunle in the state of Lagos to disconnect the power, irate locals attacked them.

The officials reportedly faced threats from the locals to beat them up if they dared interrupt the supply of electricity, but they persisted in carrying out their duties.

The video was released at the same time that the PHCN, as part of a warning strike, shut down the nation’s power supply.

Youths from Ajegunle who were annoyed by their presence gave them a close chase in an effort to pounce on them.

Power officials in uniform were visible in the footage scurrying away in terror.

Watch the video below;

