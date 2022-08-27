Police arrest man who killed uncle’s wife, used her head for pepper soup

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A 45-year-old man from Benue State has been arraigned at a Makurdi Magistrate Court for cannibalism.

Jeremiah Ode, from Igwe Ochekpo in Oju Local Government Area was caught eating the head of Priscilla Adoga, 65, a woman he killed in her farm.

Inspector Omaye Ujata told the court that the incident was reported to the police by Silas Igiri of Oju Local Government Area.

Igiri reported that the accused went to the farm where his uncle’s wife, Priscilla, was working and killed her using a machete.

After severing Priscilla’s head, he prepared pepper soup with it right there on the spot and was eating it when he was caught.

When asked by the Police to give his account of the incident, Jeremiah reportedly narrated how he and Priscilla fought each other with their machetes until he overpowered her.

Although the Prosecutor told the court that the accused has confessed to committing the crime, no plea was taken, for want of jurisdiction.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. Regina Alaga ordered that the accused be remanded at the Federal Correctional Centre, Makurdi.

The case had been adjourned to November 11, for legal advice from the State Ministry of Justice.

