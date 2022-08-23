Reactions as Regina Daniels, newborn, mom, touch down Nigeria from Jordan following childbirth

After nearly two months abroad in Jordan, the young mother of two Regina Daniels and her mother Rita Daniels returns to Nigeria stirring a wave of reactions.

It would be recalled that the young actress welcomed her second child, Prince Khalifa on 29th June in Jordan and had apparently, decided to recuperate there with her mom, Rita Daniels and other family members.

She took to her Instagram page to announce her arrival recently;

Social media users have taken to comment section to welcome them back;

“Thank God for safety and success trip back home with prince khalifa @princekhalifanwoko @reginadaniels”

Daniels’ brother identified as @sweezzy1 wrote: “Person wey never open eye don enter private jet 🛩”

@faith_zikky wrote: “Welcome home our baby 🍼 prince 🤴 khalifa welcome to ur father’s land 👏👏👏❤️❤️”

@nzuruikeobiageri wrote: “Thank God for safe trip, welcome home baby”

@euchariaifeyinwa wrote: “Welcome back. Thank God for journey mercies