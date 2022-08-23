TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Helen Paul cautions Yomi Fabiyi for sharing a vulnerable video of…

I became a skeptic after being po!soned by someone I helped – Mr…

“Shame on you” – Clergyman knocks men putting their…

Reactions as Regina Daniels, newborn, mom, touch down Nigeria from Jordan following childbirth

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

After nearly two months abroad in Jordan, the young mother of two Regina Daniels and her mother Rita Daniels returns to Nigeria stirring a wave of reactions.

It would be recalled that the young actress welcomed her second child, Prince Khalifa on 29th June in Jordan and had apparently, decided to recuperate there with her mom, Rita Daniels and other family members.

She took to her Instagram page to announce her arrival recently;

READ ALSO

“My weakness and strength” – Regina…

Adorable moment Regina Daniels’ son, Munir, takes up big…

Social media users have taken to comment section to welcome them back;

“Thank God for safety and success trip back home with prince khalifa @princekhalifanwoko @reginadaniels”

Daniels’ brother identified as @sweezzy1 wrote: “Person wey never open eye don enter private jet 🛩”

@faith_zikky wrote: “Welcome home our baby 🍼 prince 🤴 khalifa welcome to ur father’s land 👏👏👏❤️❤️”

@nzuruikeobiageri wrote: “Thank God for safe trip, welcome home baby”

@euchariaifeyinwa wrote: “Welcome back. Thank God for journey mercies

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Helen Paul cautions Yomi Fabiyi for sharing a vulnerable video of his…

I became a skeptic after being po!soned by someone I helped – Mr Ibu

“Shame on you” – Clergyman knocks men putting their mouths in…

Man divorces wife of two years for refusing to change surname in her documents…

Nigerian lady cries uncontrollably at airport as boyfriend travels abroad…

When we met, he didn’t have a phone – Lady stays loyal to man till he becomes…

“Don’t judge her” – Reactions as Blessing Okoro is caught in a shrine offering…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Reactions as Regina Daniels, newborn, mom, touch down Nigeria from Jordan…

Young man expresses regret after using 5-year savings to travel to Europe…

Working class lady divorces husband because he insisted on splitting bills

Why a degree is better than N50 billion – Business coach

Singer, Ayra Starr freaks out after meeting Davido (Photo)

Woman narrates what her husband did to her on wedding night

Woman cries out as husband kicks her out and marries their landlady

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More