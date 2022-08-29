Scary moment Nigerian couple saw witch floating outside their house after midnight (Video)

A couple’s sighting of a witch outside their home has gone viral on social media.

In front of an abandoned van that was parked in front of their compound, the couple noticed a transluscent figure that appeared to be a ghost floating around.

The woman of the house was the one who took pictures of the incident, which took place at around three in the morning.

The spectral figure floated closer to their house and landed on the ground as she opened the curtain, and she could hear her man asking her to look at the ghost. When that happened, the woman yelled loudly and jerked back in terror.

Watch the video below:

Reacting, bahdgurl_zee wrote; Omo na to pack out o

_boring_introvert; Stop this kin play abeg

gylliananthonette; See the way my heart was beating ..this is scary abeg

symply_rosanna; Na to bind and cast remain

sandypreneur; It’s the “baby come and see” for me..see what oga? OYO ni oo😂😂😂😂

mc_warriboy1; Hope who video still Dey alive 😂