A video making rounds online has captured the moment an oyibo lady travelled down to visit a man in the “trenches”.
The young man in the video bragged that she came to the trenches just for the purpose of visiting him.
He captioned the video:
“She came to the trenches to look for me”
Reacting to the viral video, some viewers have expressed their thoughts about it.
joshexpressstudeo wrote:
” see EFCC near-by”
_iyohakelly wrote:
“Haba who nor know that babe”
losgiddy wrote:
“She sounds very Nigerian sha”
ashaberry001 wrote:
“welcome home bawo”
olar_posi wrote:
“Tahh & see Lamba girl wey be trenches girl”
that_temidayo wrote:
“Werey say welcome home”
k.nwafor wrote:
“I dey see big houses for this area ohh”
See the video below:
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES