TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I can’t believe I birthed the same baby twice”…

Moment Obi Cubana shut down Mercy Chinwo’s wedding with massive…

Mercy Chinwo rolls out stunning photos as she concludes white…

“She came to the trenches to look for me” – Man brags as he flaunts oyinbo lady

Entertainment
By Shalom

A video making rounds online has captured the moment an oyibo lady travelled down to visit a man in the “trenches”.

The young man in the video bragged that she came to the trenches just for the purpose of visiting him.

READ ALSO

Nigerian lady laments after her plans to leave the country…

Mother prays for young son for taking her out of trenches

He captioned the video:

“She came to the trenches to look for me”

Reacting to the viral video, some viewers have expressed their thoughts about it.

joshexpressstudeo wrote:
” see EFCC near-by”

_iyohakelly wrote:
“Haba who nor know that babe”

losgiddy wrote:
“She sounds very Nigerian sha”

ashaberry001 wrote:
“welcome home bawo”

olar_posi wrote:
“Tahh & see Lamba girl wey be trenches girl”

that_temidayo wrote:
“Werey say welcome home”

k.nwafor wrote:
“I dey see big houses for this area ohh”

See the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I can’t believe I birthed the same baby twice” – Regina…

Moment Obi Cubana shut down Mercy Chinwo’s wedding with massive money rain…

Mercy Chinwo rolls out stunning photos as she concludes white wedding (Video)

Nigerian man mourns his late fiancée who died one month to their wedding

I want to dump her – Man cries out after girlfriend who’s a black belt holder…

E don cast – Man reveals why many boys are abandoning their Benz at mechanic…

“It’s hell being the first daughter in this household” –…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“She came to the trenches to look for me” – Man brags as he…

“I started from nothing” – Nigerian businessman shows off his…

Judy Austin stirs backlash over her reaction to Yul Edochie’s outing with kids…

“Everyone gaslighted me and said I’m not beautiful” – BBNaija star, Arin

Lady shares her experience after getting into a relationship with a stingy…

Man laments after finding out that a lady tagged him as her ‘dead…

Married dancer, Jane Mena brags about how she used her body to snatch someone’s…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More