TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Annie Idibia shares deep message following her husband, 2face…

Singer Grand P dating new beauty just months after proposing to…

“Never be too quick to leave your marriage because your husband…

“Some people mocked me when I lost my son” – Pastor Adeboye

Entertainment
By Shalom

General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has revealed that people threw shades at him when he lost his son, Dare, in 2021.

He made the sad revelation during the ongoing 70th Annual Convention of the church while preaching a sermon titled ‘Born Free’ on Tuesday, August 9.

READ ALSO

‘Sack your Doctor’- Toke Makinwa mocked as she flaunts her…

“Use your multi-billion naira private jets to evacuate…

The 80-year-old clergyman said losing his 42-year-old son was the darkest period of his life yet some people still made a mockery of him.

He said,

“Some of you have heard this before: when I was in the saddest period of my life, with so many questions and I know that even in my deep sorrow some people were still laughing at me, I got a text from one of my daughters.

“All she said was: ‘Daddy, let God carry you’. And that put an end to any problem; it ended my sorrows. It renewed my faith.”

Pastor Adeboye’s third child, Dare Adeboye, passed away on May 4, 2021, in Akwa Ibom State where he was based with his family. He was married to his beautiful wife, Temiloluwa, and had three lovely daughters.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Annie Idibia shares deep message following her husband, 2face Idibia’s public…

Singer Grand P dating new beauty just months after proposing to curvy actress…

“Never be too quick to leave your marriage because your husband cheated on you”…

#BBNaija: Married housemate, Kess reportedly loses son while on the show

I’ve never collected N10k from him – Lady cries uncontrollably after discovering…

Regina Daniels and husband, Ned Nwoko name their newborn baby [Video]

#BBNaija: What my mother said to me when I told her that I wanted to get rid of…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“Some people mocked me when I lost my son” – Pastor Adeboye

Blessing Okoro reacts after getting called out for still editing her “ikebe”…

“I miss my mum so much” – Mavin signee, Crayon reveals he’s not gone home to his…

Beautiful new pre-wedding photos of gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo and Pastor…

#BBNaija: Married housemate, Kess reportedly loses son while on the show

He didn’t offer to pay – Nigerian lady calls out man that toasted her in…

“He’ll thank us one day” – Nigerian man says as he secures Mexican…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More