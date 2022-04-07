Pastor Adeboye’s son, Leke faces 3-man panel for calling RCCG pastors goat, allegedly refuses to apologise

Leke Adeboye, one of the sons of the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, was summoned to a three-man panel on Wednesday, April 6, for his recent remark referring to some church pastors as goats.

On Tuesday, April 5, Leke shared on his Instagram page, criticizing pastors who offer their own sermons on the first Sunday of every month after his father must have presented one that was aired across all parishes in the country.

Reacting to this development, Leke in his post wrote;

“Why would you go and preach another sermon after Daddy GO (General Overseer) had just finished speaking and preaching? You are not a son, you are a goat sir. Next Thanksgiving service, just do altar call, then Thanksgiving”

He received serious backlash for referring to the clergymen as goats.

Sahara Reporters reports that Leke was made to stand before a three-man panel on Wednesday which included his father-in-law, and was asked never to repeat such again after he had vehemently and arrogantly said he would not apologize for the insulting comments made against senior pastors of the church.

“Leke Adeboye was made to face a panel today (Wednesday) for insulting pastors and calling them goats. The three-man panel, unfortunately, did not punish him or ask him to apologise. One of the members of the panel is his father-in-law. He arrogantly told off the panel that he cannot apologise. And what did they do? They only told him to not repeat it again”sources within the church were quoted as saying”

Leke has since deleted the post from his IG page and has not also tendered a public apology to the pastors.