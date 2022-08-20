Two brothers arrested on their way to kill a boy who beat their sister

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

The Delta State police command arrested two brothers identified as Uche And Ediri while they were on their way to kill an unidentified boy who beat their sister.

It was the Delta State Police Command PPRO, DSP Bright Edafe, who revealed this in a Tweet.

He tweeted;

“These suspects on a handcuff, Uche Owoh and Ediri Ogedengbe, were on their way to Pessu in Warri for a planned murder of one boy who beat up their sister. Our men intercepted them and recovered one cut-to-size gun. Thankfully, the boy they planned to murder has escaped death. “

It is still unclear if the suspects were arrested during a random stop and search or if they were arrested with information from sources. All that matters is that a possible murder has been prevented.

