What a man can do – Reactions as lady proposes marriage to fellow woman (Video)

A young woman has stirred mixed reactions from social media users after she proposed marriage to her girlfriend.

In a clip making the rounds online, the lady went down on one knee and popped the four-word question to the lady in front of their friends.

People in the room applauded and cheered for them as the lover accepted and laid a peck on her lips.

They continued to lock lips as she placed the ring on the other woman’s finger. She proposed using an expensive diamond ring, which was displayed in the viral video and caused netizens to express various opinions.

Watch the video below:

Reacting, boatebgnana; Women married woman how come did you fear God

@manzineee82; what a man can do a woman can do abi how dem dey talk am

kingchiviino; Is alright two women gone

slimmolare; Carpet munchers score 1

jayjae15; am emoshionally dancast

sir_emmae; Oh God am I a puppet 😮see love every where

abrahamkatey; This generation😢😢😢😢

dcavedweller; Africa learning all the wrong lessons.

samtoy1; God have mercy on the present perverse world.