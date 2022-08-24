TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu speaks her truth about…

“Shame on you” – Clergyman knocks men putting their…

Lady revenges on her husband-to-be for leaving her during…

What a man can do – Reactions as lady proposes marriage to fellow woman (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A young woman has stirred mixed reactions from social media users after she proposed marriage to her girlfriend.

In a clip making the rounds online, the lady went down on one knee and popped the four-word question to the lady in front of their friends.

People in the room applauded and cheered for them as the lover accepted and laid a peck on her lips.

READ ALSO

Don Jazzy reveals 34-year-old lady wants to be his sugar…

Working class lady divorces husband because he insisted on…

They continued to lock lips as she placed the ring on the other woman’s finger. She proposed using an expensive diamond ring, which was displayed in the viral video and caused netizens to express various opinions.

Watch the video below:

Reacting, boatebgnana; Women married woman how come did you fear God

@manzineee82; what a man can do a woman can do abi how dem dey talk am

kingchiviino; Is alright two women gone

slimmolare; Carpet munchers score 1

jayjae15; am emoshionally dancast

sir_emmae; Oh God am I a puppet 😮see love every where

abrahamkatey; This generation😢😢😢😢

dcavedweller; Africa learning all the wrong lessons.

samtoy1; God have mercy on the present perverse world.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu speaks her truth about being pregnant…

“Shame on you” – Clergyman knocks men putting their mouths in…

Lady revenges on her husband-to-be for leaving her during pregnancy

Woman narrates what her husband did to her on wedding night

Man divorces wife of two years for refusing to change surname in her documents…

Lady who was rejected by her ex over ‘ugliness’ shows off her epic…

When we met, he didn’t have a phone – Lady stays loyal to man till he becomes…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

What a man can do – Reactions as lady proposes marriage to fellow woman (Video)

Growing up in Ojuelegba shaped me into who I am – Wizkid (Video)

I would’ve destroyed your phone – Actress, Nkechi Blessing berates fan who…

Why you should never tell your partner that you cheated – Blessing CEO warns

I’m happy for him – Davido reacts as his fans gets signed by Don Jazzy

Father Shuts Daughter’s Salon After She Refused To Be Trafficked To Italy…

Pastor breaks down on live TV, asks for forgiveness from best friend he accused…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More