What my mother told me before she died – Streams of Joy pastor, Jerry Eze

Entertainment
By Shalom

General overseer of Streams of Joy International, Pastor Jerry Eze has shared a story about his mother.

Pastor Eze disclosed that his mum was a single parent before she died.

Before her death, his mother told him to pass a message to ladies never to become single mothers.

In Jerry Eze’s words:

“While she was on the hospital bed, I was with her. She already knew I have a passion for ministry and then she looked me in the eye and made two powerful statements ‘as you preach, please tell every young girl that they have no reason to be single mothers. Every child needs a father. If Adam was not necessary, God would have created Eve alone.”

“The father of the house might be a stupid man, but he remaining in that house is a major lesson for the children. He might not be the man you want him to be, but his voice, each time he raises it in the house, leaves an impression for your children.”

