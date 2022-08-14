“Why I always fly back to Nigeria after my gigs” – Davido reveals

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido, relived his childhood memories abroad on Sunday as he revealed why he loves living in Nigeria.

The DMW boss, who urged Nigerian leaders to do better in governing the country, explained why he always returns to Nigeria after performing abroad on his Instagram account.

Noting that the country is blessed and that there is no other place like it, the ace singer recalled telling his parents as a child that he wanted to return to Nigeria whenever he was on vacation in America.

‘’People always wonder why I fly back home after gigs. Funny enough when we used to come to America on holiday as a kid l’d cry to my parents that I wanna go back to Naija. Really love being in Nigeria.

“Even if I have 4 hours to be in Naija, I go run am! No place like! Our leaders need to do better, the country is blessed,” the singer wrote.

