Why some women refuse to submit to their husbands – Pastor Mildred Okonkwo

Renowned Nigerian pastor, Mildred Okonkwo and wife of popular Nigerian pastor, Kingsley Okonkwo has revealed why some married women refuse to submit to their husbands.

She revealed this while preaching a sermon to a congregation, stating that most women reject submission because they have wicked partners who they think will trample upon them if they decide to submit.

According to her, women submit to husbands who are sweet and caring more.

She added that for a woman to be submissive to her husband, he has to be kind hearted, caring and also respectful towards his wife as respect is usually reciprocated.

Netizens have reacted to the video hailing her for stating marital problems as they are and not sugarcoating it.

Watch the video below: