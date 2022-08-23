Working class lady divorces husband because he insisted on splitting bills

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A netizen has shared an account of a woman divorcing her husband due to disagreements about household bill-paying.

The Twitter user, known simply as, Chef Domonique, disclosed that her partner at work wanted her spouse to take all the bills but he insisted on dividing it as a couple.

He sought a 70/30 split, but his wife didn’t like the concept; as a result, she filed for divorce.

Chef Domonique wrote; ”This lady at work told me she left her first husband because he didn’t pay 100% of the bills.

He wanted at 70/30 split/ Now she’s working 2 jobs

I guess she won’t settle for less.”

sandraiheuwa: 70/30 is okay don’t leave your husband to pay all the bills when you have your own source of income it’s not fair to him. We should be helping when you can.

the_wunmi: What’s the problem with supporting each other ? You wan kee person son?

amber___mama_rose: Help your man ladies….

