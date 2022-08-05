Yul Edochie’s brother reacts after being accused of mistreating May Edochie

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Veteran Nollywood Actor, Linc Edochie, has reacted after being accused of exhibiting hostility towards his brother, Yul Edochie‘s first wife, May.

Recall that, Yul Edochie has been under fire lately since the announcement of his second wife, Judy Austin and their son.

However, May after gaining so much sympathy from the public has now become a social media favourite as Nigerians often take sides with her whenever news about Judy Austin and Yul Edochie pops up.

Linc, who had earlier on disassociated himself from Yul’s second marriage, was lately blasted by netizens after commenting on Yul’s post.

The actor commented, hailing his brother for his acting skills.

He wrote:
“Ndi ike ndi ike”

Reacting to his comment, Neitizens dragged him over allegations that he also unfollowed May Edochie.

They accused him of not showing concern and assistance towards his sister-in-law even after she bagged multiple endorsement deals.

A fan wrote;
“But why is it that you don’t congratulate her on her recent endorsements?? It seems you are ok with what your brother did to his family…t’s not fair ooo remember that God is watching all of you.”

Linc responded, debunking the rumors of him unfollowing May, and took a jab at them for being quick in reacting based on reported speeches online and not actually confirming facts.

He wrote, in response to some comments;
“Please verify before attacking me. I didn’t unfollow anybody. According to late Tupac Shakur, don’t judge me if you don’t know me…Abusing my family over what you know nothing about except reported speeches online makes me laugh in Swahili. I won’t trade words with you. Have a blessed day.”

See the screenshots below:

