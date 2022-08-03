Yul Edochie Reacts To His Second Wife’s Comment about Him

Controversial Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has reacted to his second wife, Judy Austin’s post on Instagram.

In the recent post, she showered praises on him, while referring to him as her Excellency.

Few months ago, the Nollywood actor was under fire after revealing that he had taken a second wife, Judy Austin, despite already having a beautiful wife and 4 wonderful kids.

He also opened up that he already had a son with his second wife as at the time of making the statement.

However, Judy seems to be unbothered about the backlash she has been receiving as she recently shared photos of her husband and hailed him.

Reacting to the post, Yul Edochie thanked and appreciated her for her kind words.

He wrote:

“Thank you Ijelem, Ijele Odogwu.

Thank you for the kind words. Truly appreciated. May God bless you immensely and continue to grant your heart’s desires. Thank you.”

See the post below: