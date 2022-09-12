12-year-old boy reportedly gives house a new look after mother seized his phone (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A purported 12-year-old youngster wrecks the interior of his parents‘ home by violently breaking all priceless possessions.

A viral video on social media shows an apartment being destroyed, allegedly by a young lad whose mother took his smartphone.

In addition to damaging all of the mirrors in the residence, the youngster also vandalized the kitchen cupboards and the water closet in the bathroom.

Patricia CEO, Fejiro, proposes to his pregnant girlfriend…

Young Nigerian man shows off house he built for parents with…

In the video making the rounds online, almost all property in the house was given a make over by the alleged 12-year-old boy.

Many people expressed upset about the video on social media, alleging that the child’s parents had not raised him well and have equally stated that they kid needs some form of intervention.

Watch the video below:

