Are they back? – Nigerians praise Davido and Chioma over their reconciliation

David Adeleke, better known as Davido, and his third babymama and ex-girlfriend, Chioma Rowland, have left their fans ecstatic following their reunion.

The couple, who split in 2021 after more than three years of dating, confirmed their reunion as they stepped out in style.

Chioma Avril Rowland had left many singing her praises with her recent show of support to the singer.

The mum of one stepped out in style for Davido’s concert rocking his new 30BG pendant worth millions. The pendant had the inscription, ‘002’, which hinted at Davido and Chioma’s reconciliation.

In the video which made rounds, the brand influencer could be seen sitting front row as the singer gave a stellar performance.

As the camera panned to her, Chioma became shy and hid her face.

The adorable moment had melted the heart of many as they took to the comment section to drool over her beauty.

The video further fueled more rumours that the ex-lovebirds were back together. This made fans of the couple happy as they took to the comment section to gush over them.

