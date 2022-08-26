Ubi Franklin reacts as Davido hints at reunion with Chioma Rowland

Popular music executive turned politician, Ubi Franklin hinted at Davido getting back with his baby mama, Chioma Rowland.

It would be recall that the two had gone their separate ways after their relationship went sour over the singer’s flirty lifestyle.

Chioma’s relationship with the singer became rather frigid after he was seen leaving a club with Mya Yafai, a video which went viral last year (2021).

Lot’s of Davido’s images were removed by Chef Chi from her Instagram profile, and at one point, they both unfollowed and then followed one another.

Davido recently uploaded a picture of a car interior with a red bag in between the front seats on his Instagram Story amid rumors of a potential reunion.

However, internet users were able to recall that Mama Ifeanyi once appeared in public with a purse that looked similar, which says a lot.

Ubi Franklin posted the image on his Instagram story along with a heart-emoji, which only served to strengthen the rumors.

