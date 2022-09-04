BBNaija: Allysyn in tears as Giddyfia gets evicted (Video)

It was an emotional and shocking moment for Allysyn as her Big Brother Naija season 7 co-housemate, Giddyfia, was evicted.

Giddyfia is the 11th housemate to be evicted from Biggie’s house on the same night as Diana and Deji.

Allysyn’s jaw fell when the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced the name of Giddyfia.

Despite the tense moment, the male housemate was able to put up a smile while hugging his colleagues for the last time before exiting the show.

Meanwhile, Housemates on BBNaija Level Up explain why they voted out one of their own, Amaka Mbah.

It should be noted that Amaka was evicted using a voting system in which each housemate nominated two people.

Speaking on the eviction of the housemate, Bella, Phyna, Doyin, and one other housemate, suggested that there’s a possible chance Amaka was hidden by the organizers for a special edition.

On why she was voted out, the housemates unanimously agreed that she had the majority vote because she was always in trouble with one person or the other at every point.