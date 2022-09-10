BBNaija: Fans rejoice as Phyna bags Instagram verification

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ housemate, Ijeoma Josephina Otabor popularly known as Phyna has emerged the first female housemate to get verified on Instagram.

It is no doubt that Phyna is fast becoming one of the most blabbed about Level Up’ housemate and she has now overtaken her colleagues to be the first verified housemate on Instagram.

The news has stirred jubilations from fans of the reality star who have taken to social media to celebrate.

With 200K+ Instagram followers, Phyna follows Bryann as one of the few housemates from this year’s episode who has been verified.

See some reactions gathered;

mary_orji_: Am I dreaming congratulations baby girl

favourjohnwayne24: Congratulations baby girl…much!

stica_254: Normally.

boss_nenesly: Loud it

precious_carthy: My baby is verified

