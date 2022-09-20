BBNaija: Why I want Phyna to win grand prize – Doyin

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Former Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ housemate, Doyin has declared her support for colleague, Phyna.

Following her eviction on Sunday, the reality star announced that she’d like to see Phyna emerge the winner of the show.

According to Doyin, Phyna is interesting to watch as well as attentive to other housemates.

“I have always wanted a woman to win, so I am rooting for Phyna. I want her to win the money, I think she is phenomenal, attentive and interesting to watch and she needs the money,” she said.

She also revealed that she would miss Chizzy the most among other housemates.

I just want to see the opportunity waiting for me outside and grasp as many as I can.

“I want to start my business and work with a lot of brands,” Doyin added.

