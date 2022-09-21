Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tochi has exposed the DM a fraudster claiming to be Queen Elizabeth sent to him.
The fraudster under the guise of the late Queen of England, Queen Elizabeth III sent him a message that read:
“Hey it’s me Queen Elizabeth, I am not dead Charles sent me to a deserted island so he could be king. I don’t have access to my royal money so please cash app me $300 so I can get back to the UK. Tea and Biscuits “
Tochi was obviously angry but Netizens found this really funny as they took to the comment section to express themselves.
Joke Addison said:
“A queen and more, she even know cashapp 😂😂😂😂. It’s the tea and biscuits for me 😂😂😂”
See post here:
