BBNaija’s Tochi shares the messages he received from someone claiming to be ‘Queen Elizabeth’

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tochi has exposed the DM a fraudster claiming to be Queen Elizabeth sent to him.

The fraudster under the guise of the late Queen of England, Queen Elizabeth III sent him a message that read:

“Hey it’s me Queen Elizabeth, I am not dead Charles sent me to a deserted island so he could be king. I don’t have access to my royal money so please cash app me $300 so I can get back to the UK. Tea and Biscuits “

Tochi was obviously angry but Netizens found this really funny as they took to the comment section to express themselves.

Joke Addison said:

“A queen and more, she even know cashapp 😂😂😂😂. It’s the tea and biscuits for me 😂😂😂”

See post here: