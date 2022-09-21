Beautiful video of black little girl with blue eyes

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

In a viral video on TikTok, a Liberian woman named Cheryl Neufville has showcased her beautiful daughter who has blue eyes.

The video was captioned “when your daughter is an African princess”. In the clip, the mum showed off her dark skinned baby girl with beautiful blue eyes.

The comments were swarmed with love, some of which read:

@Kaytie Boyce: “That eye color stops me in my tracks and takes my breath away no matter what color their skin is. They’re beautiful 💙”

@Courtney🌙: “you, your daughter, your whole family is BEAUTIFUL! I’m so sorry you have to go through that love! Much love to yall babe 💓”

@Melissa Watson: “You are gorgeous 🥰. Blue eyes occur in many races people. it’s biology. Even 2 dark eyed parents can have a blue eyed child. Genes are strong.”

@✨Angie✨: “Those eyes shine brighter than my future”

See video here :

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMFevdB8q/

