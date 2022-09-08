“Bella must get a strike for this” – Reactions as Bella clashes with Rachael, pours food on table (Video)

A serious drama ensued in the Big Brother Naija house between housemates, Bella, Rachael and Sheggz.

The tension of the house brutally heated up after housemate Sheggz called Rachel stup!d over how Bella’s food was dished.

Reacting to the comment, Rachael blew hot and lashed out at Sheggz, with choice words that extended to calling his family out.

This infuriated Bella who angrily made to return the plate of food that sparked the initial argument. In the process, she poured it on the table.

Reacting to the video, Ojo said:

“Why would she bring the food to her face on the table in the first place. Call a spade a spade abeg .”

Danasi reacted:

“She must get a strike for this. It’s plain bad character.”

Abyna Dunz wrote:

“Bella said she doesn’t want chicken and Rachel changed it for her, later sheggz called Rachel stupid”

Benadi added:

“Whichever way y’all see it. It was totally wrong for her to bring food towards Rachel’s face. It’s quite disrespectful. Her love for sheggz is giving a emotional damage. So u can’t insult back on ur love’s behalf. Small “his generation” you wan die.”

See tweet below: