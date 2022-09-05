Bella, Phyna, Bryann, five others nominated for possible eviction

In line with the usual practice, eight housemates have been nominated for possible eviction next Sunday.

The nominated housemates are Bryann, Bella, Phyna, Doyin, Chomzy, Eloswag and the two riders, Chizzy and Rachel.

Hermes won the Head of House on Monday, and in line with the rules of the game, he was tasked by Biggie to use his veto power to save and replace.

He saved Adekunle who was initially nominated and replaced him with Bryann.

Big Brother announced that at least one of them would be leaving during the Sunday live eviction.

Following his emergence as HOH at the games, the blonde-haired entertainer was asked to pick a female to enjoy the exclusive HOH lounge and he chose Allysyn.

Also, the new position means that Hermes automatically got immunity from nominations for the week. However, the same privilege was not extended to Allysyn.