Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, has reiterated to netizens that he only goes for expensive things. 

He was spotted in a video flaunting his nails while as he made it clear that if anything is not expensive, then he should be counted out. 

He said: 

“I don’t do nails of twenty thousand, I don’t do nails of hundred thousand. My nails start from two hundred thousand naira. If it is not expensive, e Jo wo, count me out. What did I say? If it is not expensive, count me out”

There were so many reactions to this claim, some which read: 

“Believe Bobrisky at your own risk oo” 

“Okay rich aunty….I hope nah from heaven them import the nail?” 

See video here: 

