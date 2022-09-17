Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, has reiterated to netizens that he only goes for expensive things.

He was spotted in a video flaunting his nails while as he made it clear that if anything is not expensive, then he should be counted out.

He said:

“I don’t do nails of twenty thousand, I don’t do nails of hundred thousand. My nails start from two hundred thousand naira. If it is not expensive, e Jo wo, count me out. What did I say? If it is not expensive, count me out”

There were so many reactions to this claim, some which read:

“Believe Bobrisky at your own risk oo”

“Okay rich aunty….I hope nah from heaven them import the nail?”

See video here: