Carter Efe lands multi-million naira endorsement deal with a jewelry brand in Dubai (Video)

Carter Efe, a fast rising singer, and comedian has signed a multi-million dollar endorsement deal with a Dubai jewelry company.

The content creator has achieved great success due to his hit song “Machala,” which he wrote as a tribute to his music idol, Wizkid.

His debut song went on to break records and brought him unprecedented attention.

Carter Efe’s latest triumph is a multi-million naira endorsement deal with Proclassics, a Dubai jewelry company.

The Machala crooner took to Instagram to share the news with his fans, posting a video of himself at the company sealing the ambassadorial deal.

