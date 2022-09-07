Davido showers wads of cash on his bestie, Eniola Badmus (Video)

A video has captured the moment Nigerian award-winning artiste, Davido, sprayed pounds on Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, to celebrate her birthday.

The video depicting the moment has made the rounds on social media, leaving fans gushing over their friendship.

In the viral video, Eniola Badmus was grandstanding while Davido showered her with wads of cash at the occasion.

She was heard saying out of immense joy and gratitude:

“Awwwn…..happy birthday! Thank you David.”

The video, since it broke the internet, has triggered reactions from Nigerians from all walks of life.

@colnight said:

“They’ve been good friend for years….. I love that!”

@3sha_diamond said:

“Eniola is really loved. ❤️❤️❤️She knows a lot of pretty great people that don’t play with her. And that’s lovely.”

@onomeomotete said:

“Best friend for life ❤️”

@kayamata_nation said:

“My mum loves their friendship.”

Watch the video below: