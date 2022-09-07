TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Please never get a divorce” – Korra Obidi…

Nigerian lady stops dad who abandoned her for 27 years from…

Married woman cries out as her husband impregnates youth corps…

Davido showers wads of cash on his bestie, Eniola Badmus (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A video has captured the moment Nigerian award-winning artiste, Davido, sprayed pounds on Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, to celebrate her birthday.

The video depicting the moment has made the rounds on social media, leaving fans gushing over their friendship.

READ ALSO

Mercy Chinwo marks 31st birthday with note of gratitude

Toyin Abraham marks 40th birthday with announcement of new…

In the viral video, Eniola Badmus was grandstanding while Davido showered her with wads of cash at the occasion.

She was heard saying out of immense joy and gratitude:

“Awwwn…..happy birthday! Thank you David.”

The video, since it broke the internet, has triggered reactions from Nigerians from all walks of life.

@colnight said:

“They’ve been good friend for years….. I love that!”

@3sha_diamond said:

“Eniola is really loved. ❤️❤️❤️She knows a lot of pretty great people that don’t play with her. And that’s lovely.”

@onomeomotete said:

“Best friend for life ❤️”

@kayamata_nation said:

“My mum loves their friendship.”

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Please never get a divorce” – Korra Obidi breaks down in…

Nigerian lady stops dad who abandoned her for 27 years from attending her…

Married woman cries out as her husband impregnates youth corps member

“She looks so gorgeous” – Eniola Badmus stuns everyone with…

Wife uses big truck to move her things out of husband’s house after 6…

Lady visits Jehovah’s witnesses kingdom hall to know why they stopped…

Man ends relationship with girlfriend after catching her cook food with…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Boma and I planned everything we did – Tega makes fresh revelation (Video)

Davido showers wads of cash on his bestie, Eniola Badmus (Video)

I’ll stay till death – Lady vows to be loyal to her man who got disabled while…

Husband breaks down in tears as wife shows her gratitude with custom song…

Adesua Etomi shares clips from her honorary degree ceremony (Video)

Woman reacts as she sees James Brown coming out from female toilet (Video)

DNA: Man finds out after 20 years that he’s not the biological father of…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More