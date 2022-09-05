Disabled boy breaks down in tears as kind man gifts him wheelchair, cash in class

A physically challenged boy could not hold back his tears after a kind man gifted him a wheelchair.

The young boy was sitting in class with his fellow students when the kind man suddenly walked in pulling a wheelchair with him.

He showed it to the young boy who broke down in tears while expressing his profound gratitude.

Reacting to the sweet video, netizens applauded the kind man over his kind gesture to the physically challenged student.

Collins Omachie said:

“Wow this is great. May you reap the reward of your kindness and great acts.”

Junior Thomas wrote:

“Awwww the excitement and tears in his eyes says it all. He is so happy. This will help his condition a lot. Thanks for putting smiles on his face again.”

Watch video below: