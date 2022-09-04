“Father’s carbon copy” – Reactions as Ned Nwoko snubs ex-wife’s apology to celebrate new baby

Former Federal Lawmaker and billionaire Ned Nwoko has ignored his ex-wife, Laila’s apology on social media as he celebrates the birth of his son Khalifa Nwoko.

Recall that Ned Nwoko’s fifth wife, Laila apologized to the Nwoko family, blaming her actions on outsiders who she allowed to influence her decision to leave her husband.

Ned Nwoko shared a photo of his sixth wife, Regina Daniels’ second son, who recently celebrated his second month of life.

Ned Nwoko revealed his son’s full name and updated his fans on his son’s strength in an Instagram post.

He wrote: Khalifa chimka nwaorah is already 2 months and growing strong 💪 @princekhalifanwoko

Ned Nwoko’s followers, via his comment section, reacted to the photos with lovely and heartwarming emojis.

A user identified as Dupsie noted that Ned Nwoko’s children are fair in complexion, but all have a facial resemblance to their father.

dupsie2020: All of them they light in completion but na their papa, they resemble