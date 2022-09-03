TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“She is gorgeous” – Reactions as photos of Ned Nwoko’s 4th wife surfaces

Entertainment
By Shalom

Photos of popular billionaire, Ned Nwoko’s fourth wife have stirred massive reactions from Nigerians on social media.

Ned Nwoko is widely known for his love for fair women with evidence being his latest wife, Nollywood’s Regina Daniels.

Prior to his union with Regina Daniels, Ned Nwoko had other fair ladies as wives, and photos of his 4th wife, Chante Campbell, are currently turning heads on social media.

According to reports, Chante and Ned have three kids together. One of their children who’s well known on instagram as Julia Gemmiti, shared photos of her mum on Instagram, and expressed her undying love for her.

Social media users have penned down comments about the photos with several people comparing her beauty with Regina Daniels’.

See post below:

Leave a Reply

