“From sales girl to oga wife” – Lady celebrates as her boss marries her (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A young sales girl was recently seen on TikTok dancing joyfully to a praise tune as she celebrated her recent promotion to wife position. 

The caption on the video read “from sales girl to oga wife am forever grateful Lord ”. 

The TikToker named Oluomabernadine also has a child for her said boss.

The news was received with mixed feelings as some shared in her joy and congratulated her, while some expressed concerns. 

One of the comments read “hope not second wife” to which she replied with a video with the caption “mind your business”. 

Another user even enquired on how she was able to bag this promotion as she asked “how you do am drop update” to which Oluomabernadine replied “na God run am for me ooo” 

See video below:

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMNo2sT4y/

 

