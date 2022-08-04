Stop giving them money – Businesswoman blames Yahoo boys for scarcity of salesgirls

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian businesswoman has accused internet scammers known as Yahoo Boys of causing a shortage of salesgirls.

She claimed that Yahoo Boys spoiled young girls by giving them money, and as a result of that, they no longer want to look for or work.

She stated that the girls who have rich boyfriends who are involved in fraud have decided that they are satisfied with their lifestyle.

The businesswoman bemoaned how she had been overworking herself for months looking for a salesgirl without success.

She begged them to stop giving the girls money so they could learn what it was like to hustle legitimately.

In other news; Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has stated that he’s one of the most talked about men in Nigeria.

Recall that the thespian has been repeatedly making the headlines after he unveiled his second wife, Judy Austin.

He had received endless backlash for it as many criticized his decision to take another wife.

