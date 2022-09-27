TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A Ghanaian big girl has stirred massive reactions on social media as she flaunts the luxurious items her boyfriend got for her on her birthday.

She got a lot of expensive items like two bags full of Ghanian Cedis, an Iphone 14, teddy bears and other breathtaking items.

She also flaunted the golden jewelries, frames, customized name boards, huge cakes and money cakes as she posed stylishly with the gifts.

Social media users gave funny reactions but most people believe it is just pure oppression while others wish they were the one to received so many gifts.

“When me sef go get Azaman as boyfriend laidis” a social media user wrote.

“Ifeanyi no sabi do all these ones, oh” Another user wrote.

