Grown man seen weeping profusely in Enugu because of Queen Elizabeth (Video)

By Ezie Innocent

Upon hearing that Queen Elizabeth II, the British monarch with the longest reign, had passed away, a grown man has sobbed uncontrollably.

After learning the tragic news, the distraught man was seen on camera sobbing hysterically in Enugu state.

He was sitting at a bar with several other men, and he could hear them consoling him and telling him to stop sobbing.

When another man enquired as to what was wrong, the man who was filming him responded by explaining why he was crying in that way.

He was eventually given a bottle of beer by a friend who was sitting next to him in an effort to make him feel better.

Interestingly, he drank the beer and kept crying unceasingly as he mourned the late Queen.

Watch the video below;

