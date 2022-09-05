Heartbreaking moment little girl broke down in tears after being taken to an orphanage home (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A heartbreaking video making the rounds online shows the moment a little girl broke down in tears after being taken to the orphanage.

In a sad video, the little girl was spotted sitting on the floor and crying uncontrollably as someone in the orphanage tried to comfort her.

According to an eye witness who shared the video via Instagram, the little girl wept the entire day after landing at the orphanage.

However, months after she got there, an after video showed that she greatly adapted to the condition at the orphanage and is now doing so well.

Reacting to the video on Instagram, several people have showered praises on the caretakers of the orphanage for taking good care of her after seeing her progress.

