TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija’s Liquorose fumes, walk out of talent show over an…

‘I’m not single, I have a woman living with me in Lagos’ –…

My husband met me when I was doing ‘hookup’ – Lady shares

“His wife is a living witness” – Man accuses Reno Omokri of being bisexual, spills details

Entertainment
By Shalom

A journalist Fejiro Oliver has attacked former presidential aide Reno Omokri on social media while spilling alleged details about his life.

He accused Reno of being bis3xual, while alleging that Reno’s first wife had caught him with another man.

His Facebook post read: 

READ ALSO

I don’t regret dumping Nkechi Blessing because…

‘I’m not single, I have a woman living with me in Lagos’ –…

“When Reno Omokri attacks Peter Obi, just ignore him or simply tell him the truth he hides on why his first wife, Tuope Onuwaje with phone number +151036765** caught him with another man and that was the beginning of the end of their marriage, where he abandoned her and married secretly, which I exposed this year.

“Yes, Reno is bis3xual and he can deny it for all he cares. The wife is a living witness but closely guarded secret. Don’t dignify him.”

This is a serious allegation and there has been no response from Reno Omokri yet.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija’s Liquorose fumes, walk out of talent show over an insensitive joke…

‘I’m not single, I have a woman living with me in Lagos’ – Frederick Leonard…

My husband met me when I was doing ‘hookup’ – Lady shares

“Is Phyna pregnant?” — Speculations trail housemate’s appearance (Video)

Lady breaks down in tears at airport as her lover travels abroad (Video)

Judy Austin beautifully celebrates senior wife, May Edochie on her birthday

Drama as bank manager Impregnates three female staff

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Nigerian man living abroad accuses his wife of sleeping with different men and…

I don’t regret dumping Nkechi Blessing because she’s a dr*g addict…

Judy Austin beautifully celebrates senior wife, May Edochie on her birthday

“His wife is a living witness” – Man accuses Reno Omokri of…

Freedom is priceless – Rapper, Ice Prince says following release from prison

“I’m scared that no lady will understand my daughter comes…

Nigerian lady and her husband celebrate 1 year of living together in Canada…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More