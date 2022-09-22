TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Photos and details of woman who died while chasing husband and…

22-year-old lady starts building dream house after purchasing…

“Please forgive me” – Regina Daniels’ son…

How I got into trouble for rejecting a lady’s advances – Man shares sad story

Entertainment
By Shalom

A man named Ukeme has narrated how he got into trouble after rejecting the advances of a lady who was dating a customs officer.

He said he was friends with the lady who showed him “green light” but turned it down because he was aware that she was in a relationship with a senior customs officer whom he was also friends with.

According to him, when he didn’t oblige to her advances, she became upset and sought revenge. She went and told her boyfriend that he was asking her out.

READ ALSO

“Na mumu dey love; I’m getting married for money” –…

17-year-old girl arrested for turning down man’s sexual…

He was very confused at this allegation. In his own words he said:

“This lady denied everything & said I’m the one disturbing her, that i even asked we meet in a hotel, etc. I was completely shocked 😲”

He also narrated that he apologized for peace to reign but the man bowed to deal with him and he did so by impounding his car and making him pay.

See full story here:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Photos and details of woman who died while chasing husband and sidechick

22-year-old lady starts building dream house after purchasing land

“Please forgive me” – Regina Daniels’ son goes on his…

James Brown’s dad showers prayers on him after receiving iPhone 13 from her

Bride-to-be breaks down in tears as she’s asked to wash plates, fetch…

Man storms bank to close his account because they didn’t send him birthday…

Lady overjoyed as she relocates abroad with family

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

How I got into trouble for rejecting a lady’s advances – Man shares…

I stole food due to poverty – Singer, Tems opens up

“Mom or girlfriend?” – Reactions trail Eloswag’s reunion with mother (Video)

Motorist amazed after seeing man sleeping in driver’s seat as Tesla drives…

“Being a virgin doesn’t make you a wife material” – Ovie Ossai roundly lambastes…

Nigerian lady who works as barber, marries her customer (Video)

Single father of triplets cries out for help as he’s left to take care of…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More