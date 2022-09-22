A man named Ukeme has narrated how he got into trouble after rejecting the advances of a lady who was dating a customs officer.

He said he was friends with the lady who showed him “green light” but turned it down because he was aware that she was in a relationship with a senior customs officer whom he was also friends with.

According to him, when he didn’t oblige to her advances, she became upset and sought revenge. She went and told her boyfriend that he was asking her out.

He was very confused at this allegation. In his own words he said:

“This lady denied everything & said I’m the one disturbing her, that i even asked we meet in a hotel, etc. I was completely shocked 😲”

He also narrated that he apologized for peace to reign but the man bowed to deal with him and he did so by impounding his car and making him pay.

