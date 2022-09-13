TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

After agreeing within her spirit to finally attend church since her relocation abroad, a Nigerian lady, favourduke shared her experience on her TikTok page. 

First thing she noted was no noise outside the premises. She also added that service was very interesting and they had communion right after that. 

Just when she thought that  wasthe service over, she was asked to join them downstairs for fellowship and to her greatest surprise and delight, fellowship meant sharing free food. 

She ate to her satisfaction and even had to take extra as the food and snacks were more than enough. 

She expressed  her joy over the church service, adding that she would definitely be attending the church again.

See video here : 

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMNo42KWh/

