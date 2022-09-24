“I can’t do this anymore, it’s over” – Bella tells Sheggz

Big Brother Naija housemate, Bella, has threatened to break up with Sheggz, her boyfriend in the house.

This is not the first time as they have had several arguments but this one seemed to be heated.

Speaking on her reason for calling it quits, Bella said:

“I don’t want anyone to understand me, I just need my mom. Everyone is against me. Please, can I breathe? Leave me alone.

”You don’t let me talk. You conclude that’s the way I am. Yes, I agree I’m not the nicest person, I don’t care to be friends with anyone outside here, if it will end here, let it end here, if it will continue, let it continue but I don’t push things with anyone.

”You don’t know where I’m coming from, what has happened in my life or why I’m this way. Over the years you don’t know what I have seen or been through, I will rather die with them than say it. I don’t want to tear up saying them.”