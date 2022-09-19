“I don’t have a fiancee” – Kiddwaya opens up on viral loved-up video with alleged white lover

Reality TV star and billionaire son, Kiddwaya, has debunked viral reports that he’s engaged and set to tie the knot.

Recall that popular media personality, Daddy Freeze, recently hinted that Kiddwaya was engaged and set to wed.

Freeze had also shared a loved-up video of the Big Brother Naija star and a white lady on his Instagram page.

In the video, Kidd and the lady shared a passionate kiss as they had fun at a fancy restaurant.

The video went viral, with fans expressing excitement that Kidd was off the market and anticipating his wedding.

However, in a startling turn of events, Kiddwaya, via his Twitter handle, moments ago disclosed that he’s not getting married and neither does he have a fiancée.

“I’m not getting married and I DO NOT have a fiancé. It was fun seeing all the reactions tho”, he said.