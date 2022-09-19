TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I will give you war” – Halima Abubakar drags Apostle…

“We can still marry next year” — Man assures girlfriend as he…

Anybody saying they bought Range Rover through skit-making is…

“I don’t have a fiancee” – Kiddwaya opens up on viral loved-up video with alleged white lover

Entertainment
By Shalom

Reality TV star and billionaire son, Kiddwaya, has debunked viral reports that he’s engaged and set to tie the knot.

Recall that popular media personality, Daddy Freeze, recently hinted that Kiddwaya was engaged and set to wed.

Freeze had also shared a loved-up video of the Big Brother Naija star and a white lady on his Instagram page.

READ ALSO

Nigerian lady and her husband celebrate 1 year of living…

Lady remains unmarried after dumping poor man for a rich one…

In the video, Kidd and the lady shared a passionate kiss as they had fun at a fancy restaurant.

The video went viral, with fans expressing excitement that Kidd was off the market and anticipating his wedding.

However, in a startling turn of events, Kiddwaya, via his Twitter handle, moments ago disclosed that he’s not getting married and neither does he have a fiancée.

“I’m not getting married and I DO NOT have a fiancé. It was fun seeing all the reactions tho”, he said.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I will give you war” – Halima Abubakar drags Apostle Suleman and Shan…

“We can still marry next year” — Man assures girlfriend as he breaks news of…

Anybody saying they bought Range Rover through skit-making is lying – Speed…

Bobrisky speaks after his former PA, Oye Kyme revealed that she misses being in…

Halima Abubakar finally reveals how she met Apostle Suleiman, threatens to…

“No man can put asunder” – Actor, Yul Edochie publicly embraces first wife, May…

Why I made love to my son — Single mother opens up (Video)

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

#BBNaija: Chichi, Phyna and Daniella cruise to grand finale

17-year-old girl arrested for turning down man’s sexual advances collecting…

“I don’t have a fiancee” – Kiddwaya opens up on viral…

Why I made love to my son — Single mother opens up (Video)

Model narrates how she lost her big ‘ikebe’, warns people against…

Bovi romantically hypes wife as they mark 13th wedding anniversary (Video)

We condemn taking more than one wife, but find it respectable to marry one and…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More